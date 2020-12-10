Menu
Lois Hall May
Lois Hall May

December 7, 2020

Lois Hall May, 89, of Botetourt County, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Grover and Erna Hall; husband of 51 years, Ernest F. May; son, Timothy D. May; granddaughter, Amy Michelle May, and brothers, James and William Hall.

Surviving family includes her children, Carolyn (Cary) Webster, Terry (Susan) May, and Brenda (Wayne) Lovelace; sisters, Phyllis Jennell, June (Gary) Burcham, and Martha (Lester) Spradlin; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Please note that SOCIAL DISTANCING and FACE COVERING MANDATES will be observed.

Online condolences and a LIVE WEBCAST of the service may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lotz Funeral Home Chapel
Vinton, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Twyla Elliott
December 10, 2020
I am Sorry for the Loss of Lois. She was always A Very Kind and Giving Person when we were Young and Always Treated us Great.
Mike Turner
December 10, 2020
