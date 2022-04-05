Lois Whitlow Mottesheard



August 30, 1931 - April 3, 2022



Lois Whitlow Mottesheard, 90, of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew Mottesheard; and siblings, Myrtle Pullen, Mildred Abshire, Edna Graham, Helen Hillman, Leo Whitlow, and Glen Whitlow.



Lois is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Billy Ray Mottesheard; children, Gayle (Tim) Saxon, Rodney (Nancy) Mottesheard, and Tommy (Laura) Mottesheard; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dick Whitlow and Betty Altizer.



The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Valley and Good Samaritan Hospice for their care.



The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. A Chapel Service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Giles officiating. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 5, 2022.