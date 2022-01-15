When I think of my youthful days in Slate Hill and Pinkard´s Court, I always remember fond times with my 2 cousins Anna (Chick) and Lois, and all of that side of my family (my dad´s side). My condolences. Lois, you will be mentioned in the book I am writing. Thoughts and prayers. Keith

