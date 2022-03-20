Lois Ayers Young
October 26, 1935 - March 8, 2022
Lois Irene Ayers Young was born in the Huddleston area of Bedford County, Va., and passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the age of 86.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Young; her parents, Lemuel James Ayers Sr. and Lonie Dellis Ayers; brothers, James M. Ayers, Richard Ayers, and L.J. Ayers Jr.; sisters, Mae Murphy, Bonnie Minnix, Reva Payne, and Viola Moore; and special friend, Jim Myers and his son, James Myers.
Lois is survived by sisters, Coleen Duke and Joyce Mayhew; and three generations of nieces and nephews.
For over 30 years, Lois worked for the telephone company, starting out as an operator, and working her way up to management with her outstanding organizational skills. Lois was a meticulous housekeeper, exceptional cook, gracious hostess, lover of flowers, and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Lois was beloved by many and will be deeply missed.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Patmos United Methodist Church in Huddleston. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 20, 2022.