Lonnie R. Hogge Sr.April 12, 2022Lonnie R. Hogge Sr., 87, of Christiansburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha O. and Paul M. Hogge Sr.; brother, Paul M. Hogge Jr.; sisters, Grace Riportella and Margaret E. Hogge; as well as his son, Allen Phelps.Lonnie is survived by his wife, Thelma Y. Hogge; children, L. Richard (Rick) Hogge Jr. and Kim of Sheraton, Ind., Timothy P. Hogge and Susan of Virginia Beach, Va., Teresa L. Ali of Christiansburg, Va., Martha E. Morrison and Rodney of Farnham, Va., Bonnie L. Roope and Paul of Christiansburg, Va., David A. Dean of Norfolk, Va., Steven M. Wirt and Rebekah of Christiansburg, Va.; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.Lonnie was a retired Signalman with the U.S. Navy after 30 years of service. He was a member of Christiansburg Baptist Church and enjoyed volunteering for the Meals on Wheels and MED Ride.Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Christiansburg Baptist Church with Pastor Sean Couch officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery with military honors.