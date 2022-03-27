Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loreta Coe Walker
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m.
Blacksburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Loreta Coe Walker

December 25, 2020

A memorial service will be held for Loreta Coe Walker on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Blacksburg United Methodist Church (111 Church Street SE). Loreta died on December 25, 2020, but due to COVID, the family delayed the Memorial service until it was safe for friends and family to gather.

Loreta Walker had a successful career teaching primarily in Blacksburg, Virginia where she taught reading and then history for many years. She was a member of Blacksburg United Methodist Church and was active in its missions and ministries for many years. She also was a member of PEO for 58 years.

Masks for the service are not required but suggested.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Blacksburg United Methodist Church
111 Church Street SE, VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.