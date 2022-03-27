Loreta Coe Walker



December 25, 2020



A memorial service will be held for Loreta Coe Walker on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Blacksburg United Methodist Church (111 Church Street SE). Loreta died on December 25, 2020, but due to COVID, the family delayed the Memorial service until it was safe for friends and family to gather.



Loreta Walker had a successful career teaching primarily in Blacksburg, Virginia where she taught reading and then history for many years. She was a member of Blacksburg United Methodist Church and was active in its missions and ministries for many years. She also was a member of PEO for 58 years.



Masks for the service are not required but suggested.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 27, 2022.