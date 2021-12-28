You will be missed by many. I loved how when you saw me you would light up and say come here gal and give me a hug. You would also tell me how momma always had me on her hip and that I had a head full of curls. I love you and tell my mom I love her and miss her everyday since I was 12. To Cathy, Helen and Cliff prayers are with you and love you FAM

Jeannie Wooden Family December 29, 2021