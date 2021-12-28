Loretta Audrey Washington Crump
Loretta Audrey Washington Crump, 83, of Springwood, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Loretta was a member of Jackson Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and a member of the choir. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Thessalonians 5:18 — "In everything give thanks; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus."
She was preceded in death her former husband, the late David Lawrence Crump; her parents, LeRoy and Emma Washington; brother, LeRoy Washington; sister-in-law, Pauline Washington; sister, Eva Rose; brother-in-law, Clarence Rose; sister, Diane Waldron; and brother-in-law, Robert Waldron. She is survived by her sister, Sherry (Eugene) Hill; daughter, Cathy (Kodell) White of Clifton Forge; son, Clifton Crump of Florida; daughter, Helen (Christopher) Crump-Shepherd of Roanoke; grandchildren, Juonne (JC) Waddy, Khalif Abdul (Leafy) Jabbar, Zakeah (KiKi) White, Amir (Mir) Abdul-Jabbar, Christopher (CJ) Shepherd Jr., Laila White, and Cryston Shepherd; great-granddaughter, Milli Abdul-Jabbar; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Interment will follow in Jackson Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.