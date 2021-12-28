Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loretta Audrey Washington Crump
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Loretta Audrey Washington Crump

Loretta Audrey Washington Crump, 83, of Springwood, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Loretta was a member of Jackson Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon and a member of the choir. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Thessalonians 5:18 — "In everything give thanks; for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus."

She was preceded in death her former husband, the late David Lawrence Crump; her parents, LeRoy and Emma Washington; brother, LeRoy Washington; sister-in-law, Pauline Washington; sister, Eva Rose; brother-in-law, Clarence Rose; sister, Diane Waldron; and brother-in-law, Robert Waldron. She is survived by her sister, Sherry (Eugene) Hill; daughter, Cathy (Kodell) White of Clifton Forge; son, Clifton Crump of Florida; daughter, Helen (Christopher) Crump-Shepherd of Roanoke; grandchildren, Juonne (JC) Waddy, Khalif Abdul (Leafy) Jabbar, Zakeah (KiKi) White, Amir (Mir) Abdul-Jabbar, Christopher (CJ) Shepherd Jr., Laila White, and Cryston Shepherd; great-granddaughter, Milli Abdul-Jabbar; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Interment will follow in Jackson Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Cathy, Helen and Cliff, you all have my sincerest condolences for your loss. Mrs. Loretta was a beautiful person through and through. I know you will forever keep her radiant smile and good times you had in your hearts! God bless!
Sharifah Shabazz
December 30, 2021
It is an honor and privilege to have known such a fine person ... my life is blessed and I am forever grateful ... my love to the family
Tim Lawhorn
Friend
December 29, 2021
You will be missed by many. I loved how when you saw me you would light up and say come here gal and give me a hug. You would also tell me how momma always had me on her hip and that I had a head full of curls. I love you and tell my mom I love her and miss her everyday since I was 12. To Cathy, Helen and Cliff prayers are with you and love you FAM
Jeannie Wooden
Family
December 29, 2021
Our sincere condolences Helen and Cathy. Loretta was a sweet and loving person and will surely be missed. Love y´all.
Darrell,Bunny,Bryan
December 29, 2021
Mrs. Crump was a Loving and Caring Lady!
Rodney Moore
December 29, 2021
Aunt Retta we will miss you, dearly. Love Always, Des
Desmond & Lanora Waldron
Family
December 29, 2021
Desmond Waldron
December 28, 2021
Shannon Hyler
Other
December 28, 2021
She will be loved and remembered. She had a beautiful heart and spread love.
Matthew Moore
December 28, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss. God Bless
Dean Smith
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results