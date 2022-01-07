Loretta "Cis" Wilson
October 14, 1929 - January 5, 2022
Loretta "Cis" Wilson, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2022, at the age of 92.
Her recent battle with CoVid, the traditional flu, and pneumonia sapped her strength and left her far too frail to recover.
As is the case when one lives such a long life, she was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Catherine; and her husband of 53 years, James Wilson.
She is survived by her sister, Joanie Zurad; brother, Joseph Jennings; children, Cathy Wilson Liebmann (Eric), Jim Wilson (Leila), and Tom Wilson (Joanne); and grandchildren, Emma and Joe Liebmann, Conor Wilson, and Rachel Wilson.
Mom was a caring and generous person who loved the company of family and friends and, most of all, adored and revered her children and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Lewis Gale, 3 West, for its care and understanding as well as the entire staff of Good Samaritan Hospice. Their compassion and expertise made this end-of-life journey so much more bearable for Mom and our entire family. Lastly, we want to thank the management and staffs of Mac & Bobs, Hidden Valley Country Club, Mamma Marias & Frankie's, Salem for always making our mother feel welcomed and appreciated. Throughout her life, but especially in her later years, she truly enjoyed getting out for dinner and a drink and these restaurants were her favorites. Now we trust that our mother has moved on to a place free of pain and struggle to be reunited with our father and where there is always an open seat at the bar, a friendly conversation, and an endless supply of Green Crème de Menthe! Godspeed Mom.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Good Samaritan Hospice or your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 7, 2022.