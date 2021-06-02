Menu
Lorinda Ann Speck
Lorinda Ann Speck

May 30, 2021

With broken hearts, the Speck family would like to announce the sudden passing on Sunday, May 30, 2021, of Lorinda Ann Speck of Roanoke, Virginia, loving wife, daughter, and mother.

The family will receive guests for a Wake from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Valley Church Roanoke. All are welcome. A brief committal will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to your favorite charity in her honor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Wake
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
4
Wake
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Valley Church Roanoke
VA
Jun
5
Committal
Old Dominion Memorial Gardens
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
