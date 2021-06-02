Lorinda Ann Speck
May 30, 2021
With broken hearts, the Speck family would like to announce the sudden passing on Sunday, May 30, 2021, of Lorinda Ann Speck of Roanoke, Virginia, loving wife, daughter, and mother.
The family will receive guests for a Wake from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Valley Church Roanoke. All are welcome. A brief committal will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to your favorite charity
in her honor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 2, 2021.