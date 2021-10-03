Lorita "Rita" McGonigal
April 24, 1940 - September 25, 2021
Lorita McGonigal, 81, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 56 years, John McGonigal; sister, Nita Honaker; and mother, Zenah Fogus.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughters, Melody Underwood, and Katrina Mahala and her husband, Chris; grandsons, Daniel Underwood (Tabitha), Adam Underwood, Seth Underwood (Samantha), Aaron Baldwin, Joshua Baldwin, and Zachary Baldwin; granddaughter, Rachel Underwood; great-granddaughter, Farrah Underwood; sisters, Victoria Johnson and Frankie Fowler; and a host of nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Rita was a resident of the Roanoke Valley for 54 years. She loved serving in the community and in her church. Rita was thankful to be able to work with her husband at his barber shop, Dr. John's, for the last four years of their marriage.
Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens with Pastor Cameron Dunlop officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends make donations to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
