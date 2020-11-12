ChafinLorraine CookieNovember 9, 2020Lorraine Cookie Chafin, 78, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George W. Chafin; and daughter, Lorretta Newhouse.Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Deniese Wade and Karen Owens; son, Larry Chafin; sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, Sherry Chafin, Greg Newhouse, Brad Wade, and Tom Owens; grandchildren, Adrianne Mullins, Ashley Meyer, Jennifer Henry, Stephanie Hanks, Danny Chafin, Timmy Chafin, Alex Chafin, and Stephanie Chafin; as well as 21 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.