Chafin
Lorraine Cookie
November 9, 2020
Lorraine Cookie Chafin, 78, of Christiansburg, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George W. Chafin; and daughter, Lorretta Newhouse.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Deniese Wade and Karen Owens; son, Larry Chafin; sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, Sherry Chafin, Greg Newhouse, Brad Wade, and Tom Owens; grandchildren, Adrianne Mullins, Ashley Meyer, Jennifer Henry, Stephanie Hanks, Danny Chafin, Timmy Chafin, Alex Chafin, and Stephanie Chafin; as well as 21 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.