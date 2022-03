Lorrie Wood Turner



Lorrie Wood Turner, 58, went to be with our father in Heaven on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Surviving are her life partner, John Haga; sister, Mary Wood; brothers, Earl Wood and Tom Wood; and children, Jonathan Massey Locher, William Turner, Daniel Bell, and Katelyn Turner.



Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 28, 2022.