Lottie Clarabelle Cook WaltersThis beautiful lady passed from this life to reside in Heaven eternally on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the age of 93. She loved and cherished her family. She loved life and had a wonderful appreciation for what God has given us - beautiful flowers, blue skies, fluffy white clouds, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, nature in general. Following a brief illness, she passed peacefully at her home in Blacksburg while surrounded by her loving family.She will be truly missed by her daughters, Shirley Hylton (Jerry), Sandra Smith, Kathy Dowdy (Mike), and Carol Early (Wayne); son, Curtis "Buddy" Cook (Patsy); and daughter-in-law, Carol Tickle Walters. In addition to her children, she leaves to cherish her memory 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Those who passed before her are her husband, Frank Elbert Walters; parents, Harry and Laura Kanode Cook; son, Frank Steven "Steve" Walters; grandson, Tony Curtis Cook; sister, Evelyn Cook Davis; and brothers, Haven Cook, Kenneth Cook, Guy Cook, Andy Cook, Herman Cook, Ophus Cook, and James Cook.A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blacksburg First Wesleyan Church, 1406 Giles Road, Blacksburg, Va., officiated by Pastor John Hopkins and Paster Jerry Hylton. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time prior to the service. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.Our sincere thank you to the members of the Christiansburg Rescue Squad, staff at Lewis Gale Hospital-Montgomery, staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and the staff at Intrepid Healthcare services Hospice. They provided the best care possible and we will be forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Intrepid Healthcare Services Hospice, 101 West Main St., Radford, VA 24141.Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.