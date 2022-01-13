Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis Temple "Lou" Kent
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Louis "Lou" Temple Kent

August 21, 1940 - January 8, 2022

Louis "Lou" Temple Kent, 81, of Radford, passed awayon Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was an active member of The Presbyterian Church of Radford where he served on numerous boards and held numerous positions. He retired from Radford University where he was Director of the Computing Center and was the smiling face greeting you at the Highland Basketball games. Lou was very involved in his community working tirelessly with the Radford Host Lions Club and the Jaycees, just to name a few, and worked at the Pete Dye River Course. He was the local computer fixit guy and would help out with any situation.

Lou was preceded in death by his parent, Thomas Huntley, Sr. and Louise Temple Kent.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Vance Kent; daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth and Patrick O'Donnell of Waukesha, Wis., and Cari and Charles Caldwell of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Brooke Pumo and Joseph Kent Pumo; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas H. Jr. and Katherine Kent of Houston, Texas; nephews, T. H. Kent III and Michael Kent; and many, many friends.

Memorial services will be streamed on The Radford Presbyterian Church's website on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/presbyterianchurchofradford/videos/.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Presbyterian Church of Radford Endowment Fund.

The Kent family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. (www.mullinsfuneralhome.com)

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
10:00a.m.
facebook.com/presbyterianchurchofradford/videos/
,
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
If I were to sit down and write a book about Lew Kent, I would name it “My Friend”.
That’s what Lew was a friend when I saw him working on the campus of Radford University. He was a fiend to all those who knew him in the Jaycees and Radford Host Lions Club. He was a friend to those at the Presbyterian Church where he attended.
He was Ruth’s and his daughters best friend too.
Lew was a friend to everyone he met.
May you Rest In Peace my Friend.
David J. Bisset
Friend
January 25, 2022
Lou was always smiling and a tremendous assistance as I learned how to use the RU computing center back in its early stages. He was always gracious and always helpful coworker who will be missed by his family and numerous friends.
marty turnauer
Coworker
January 14, 2022
Nancy, Our condolences to you and your family. Lou's smile and cheerful attitude was infectious. He will be missed by all who knew him. May his memory be for a blessing. Marc & Elaine
Marc & Elaine Platt
Friend
January 13, 2022
Lou was a genuine friend. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. He was one of the people we can say was a first friend when we began attending PCR. You will be greatly missed, Lou.
Love to Nancy and family.
Karen & Hugh
Karen & Hugh Miller
Friend
January 13, 2022
I will always miss MY FRIEND MR. KENT! I will miss the long talks Mr. Kent and I would have at the Post Office. He and I would talk about what he does or what I have done or what was going on in our Community. Mrs. Kent was my Music Teacher when I was at Fred Wygal School. I also knew Mr. and Mrs. Kent when I used to help my Aunt Minnie Armstrong in the Nursery on Sundays at the Presbyterian Church which was many, many years ago. Rest In Peace Mr. Kent. I will TRULY, TRULY MISS SEEING YOU MY TALKING FRIEND! TO THE FAMILY I GIVE MY HEART AND CONDOLENCES TO YOU! BE SAFE AND BE BLESSED! With My Love, Sarah Carter
Sarah Carter
January 13, 2022
Sorry
Melvin Wayne Grimm
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry to receive the news of Lou's passing. I really enjoyed working with him at the golf course. His way of welcoming golfers to the course always resulted in many smiles and happy golfers! I will miss you Lou! Praying for his wife and family during this time. God bless.
michael Sims
Coworker
January 12, 2022
Nancy, Elisabeth and I are so sorry for your loss. Lou was a great friend to me and to a lot of people. Our deepest condolences to you and all your family. May God bless and keep him and be with your family.
Michael Graham
Friend
January 12, 2022
Dear Nancy, Ruth, Cari and families. We send our sympathy to you all. Lou was such a great friend to many and his smile always greeted us with warmth and a hint of mischief. Share your sweet memories with each other often. Rest in peace Lou.
Deb Sydnor
Friend
January 12, 2022
Both Kim and I were very sad to hear of Lou's passing. We both knew Lou for many years. He was a great friend to my parents and a pillar of the community. Lou was a very kind-hearted person and was always concerned for and willing to help others. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Joe and Kim Griffitts
Friend
January 12, 2022
Nancy, I'm so sorry to learn of Lou's passing. I enjoyed knowing and working with him at the golf course. I am thankful that he was always ready to help with my computer problems. He will be greatly missed !!! May God comfort you and your family in a special way at this time !!!
Ron Underwood
Friend
January 12, 2022
What a character! Who will stomp their foot at my Mom now? He was everything a small town person should be...active in his community, his church, and with his family. Love to Nancy, Ruth, and Cari. I will miss Lou.
Susan Frye
Friend
January 12, 2022
Never met a better person to call a Dear Friend. And it is my Pleasure to say That, Lou was a special ole Friend . Friendships are made , not given, I will miss Lou, like many others will too. RIP my Friend...
Jackie Ratcliffe
Friend
January 12, 2022
Alice Blazier
Friend
January 12, 2022
He was the first smiling face I saw when arriving for church service. He kindly helped me find my way around the church and was helpful in any way where needed. A fine man and I will miss seeing him.
Nancy Smith
Friend
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results