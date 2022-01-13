I will always miss MY FRIEND MR. KENT! I will miss the long talks Mr. Kent and I would have at the Post Office. He and I would talk about what he does or what I have done or what was going on in our Community. Mrs. Kent was my Music Teacher when I was at Fred Wygal School. I also knew Mr. and Mrs. Kent when I used to help my Aunt Minnie Armstrong in the Nursery on Sundays at the Presbyterian Church which was many, many years ago. Rest In Peace Mr. Kent. I will TRULY, TRULY MISS SEEING YOU MY TALKING FRIEND! TO THE FAMILY I GIVE MY HEART AND CONDOLENCES TO YOU! BE SAFE AND BE BLESSED! With My Love, Sarah Carter

Sarah Carter January 13, 2022