Louis "Lou" Temple Kent
August 21, 1940 - January 8, 2022
Louis "Lou" Temple Kent, 81, of Radford, passed awayon Saturday, January 8, 2022. He was an active member of The Presbyterian Church of Radford where he served on numerous boards and held numerous positions. He retired from Radford University where he was Director of the Computing Center and was the smiling face greeting you at the Highland Basketball games. Lou was very involved in his community working tirelessly with the Radford Host Lions Club and the Jaycees, just to name a few, and worked at the Pete Dye River Course. He was the local computer fixit guy and would help out with any situation.
Lou was preceded in death by his parent, Thomas Huntley, Sr. and Louise Temple Kent.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Vance Kent; daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth and Patrick O'Donnell of Waukesha, Wis., and Cari and Charles Caldwell of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Brooke Pumo and Joseph Kent Pumo; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas H. Jr. and Katherine Kent of Houston, Texas; nephews, T. H. Kent III and Michael Kent; and many, many friends.
Memorial services will be streamed on The Radford Presbyterian Church's website on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/presbyterianchurchofradford/videos/
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Presbyterian Church of Radford Endowment Fund.
The Kent family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. (www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
)
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 13, 2022.