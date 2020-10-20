WAGNER
Louise B.
October 18, 2020
Mrs. Louise B. Wagner of Vinton, Virginia, died on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, R.C. Wagner; children, Jeffrey Keith Bandy; step children, Richard Carey Wagner, Melanie Sue Wagner Ferris (Joey), and Gregory Allen Wagner (Darena); one grandson; four step grandchildren; one step great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Wagner was preceded in death by her father, Claude Swanson Brown; mother, Mattie Sue Musgrove Brown; husband, James Henry Bandy; son, James Michael Bandy (Donna); sisters, Melva Brown, Mary Lovelace, Hattie Blankenship, Irene Simmons, Doris Mitchell, and Betty Clark; and brother, Harold Swanson Brown.
She was born in Franklin County, Va., graduating from Franklin County High School. Mrs. Wagner worked as a sales associate at Heironimus of Roanoke and later worked part-time as hostess at Lotz Funeral Homes in Salem, Va. She had been very active in the churches served by her husband, the Rev. R.C. Wagner, always standing by and supporting him in the ministry. Mrs. Wagner was also active in the United Methodist Women of Three Oaks Fellowship United Methodist Church where she has been a member since her husband's retirement from the active ministry in 2002. She was always a loving mother and wife and a true friend to many people who knew her.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Rob Colwell officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Three Oaks Fellowship United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 692, Vinton, VA 24179 or to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 20, 2020.