Louise Pagans Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Louise Pagans Hall

March 9, 2021

Louise Pagans Hall, age 90 formerly of Hardy passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 and has joined her husband, Richard V. Hall in eternal peace. She was a life-long member of Halesford Baptist Church and active in many of the ministries of the church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by three children, Michael Hall and his wife, Gladys, Sue Dodd and her husband, Park, and Roy Pagans; three grandchildren, Tyler Call, Lauren Ward and her husband, Corey, and Elliott Call; four great-grandchildren, Emma Call, Ella Call, Suzy Ward, and Libby Ward.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Franklin Memorial Park, 21440 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, Va. She was known throughout her life for performing random acts of kindness.

In lieu of flowers please practice a random act of kindness in Louise's honor. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Franklin Memorial Park
21440 Virgil H. Goode Highway, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Aunt Louise passing. So many memories of her and Uncle Ricky at the old home place.
Barry and Jennifer Pagans
March 12, 2021
She was a wonderful, kind woman. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Perdue Watts
March 11, 2021
So sorry. She was a great lady, neighbor and friend. Prayers and hugs for the family.
Norma and Coy Bennett
March 11, 2021
