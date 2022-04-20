Menu
Roanoke Times
Louise Lambert
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Louise Lambert

April 15, 2022

Louise Lambert passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Whitney Maddox and husband, Rob, and son, Samuel (Charlton) Webb.

Services for Louise Lambert will be private. Please leave any condolences for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

Louise Lambert requested in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation in memory of her to cabin fever charity events. Simply go to justgiving.com and search cabin fever charity events. Thank you.

Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 20, 2022.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
