Louise C. Woolfolk
June 20, 2021
Louise C. Woolfolk, 90, of Vinton, Virginia, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Her family will gather to receive friends on Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 12 noon. Her pastors, Travis Russell and Chris Monroe, will officiate. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.