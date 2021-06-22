Menu
Louise C. Woolfolk
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Louise C. Woolfolk

June 20, 2021

Louise C. Woolfolk, 90, of Vinton, Virginia, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Her family will gather to receive friends on Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Oakey's Vinton Chapel, followed by the funeral service at 12 noon. Her pastors, Travis Russell and Chris Monroe, will officiate. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A wonderful lady whom I enjoyed participating in her care for many years. I always enjoyed she and her family. Prayers to all .
Daniel R Jones
Friend
June 23, 2021
Louise and her husband did the flowers for my wedding years ago. She was always such a sweet woman. I also knew her from church at Belmont Baptist.
Kandy Alderman
June 22, 2021
