The kindest, most nurturing soul I ever met in my life. Such patience, gratitude & zest for life. Mary was like a mother to me, always there through my milestones, cheering & lifting me up. She will forever be in my heart. We had shared many good memories in Roanoke & I will always cherish them. You will be missed by all the people you touched with your kindness. May you rest in peace.

Asma Waqar Friend July 1, 2021