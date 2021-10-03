Menu
Lowell Tinsley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Lowell Tinsley

March 26, 1931 - September 24, 2021

Lowell Tinsley, of Palm Harbor, Fla., passed on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Suncoast Hospice.

Born on March 26, 1931 in Bluefield, W.Va. to Benjamin and Bessie Tinsley. Grew up in Roanoke, Va., served in the USAF and AF Reserves, earned his Bachelors Degree from Roanoke College. Lowell began his career as a System Analyst at Appalachian Power, he continued his career in computer sciences at Burroughs, Unysis, the Defense Dept, and United Health Group. He was a member of Lions and Jaycees. He was one of the founding members of Clearwater for Youth. Lowell enjoyed bowling, football and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Predeceased by parents and wife Anne. Survived by brother, Barry (Pam); children, Ben (Margaret) and Ashley (Nichlos); son, Kris (Tiffany); grands, Dylan, Baylie (Zachary), and Tanner; great grands, Witten, Leia, and Penelope; daughter, Kay; and grand, Jerry.

Thank you for choosing me all those years ago, love you and I will see you again Pop. Private family service will take place in near future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Assoc in Lowell Tinsley's honor.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 4, 2021
Kris so sorry for your loss keeping you and your family in my prayers.
A.Sue
October 4, 2021
Kris and family, Sorry for your loss. You and your family are in ours thoughts. Chad and Samantha
Samantha Whelan
October 3, 2021
Condolences to Lowell's family. I worked at Appalachian Power Company with Lowell (he was my boss for a while), Sorry to learn of his passing.
Kathryn R Weddle
Work
October 3, 2021
