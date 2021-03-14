Lucas Cabell Atkins



January 4, 1998 - March 9, 2021



It is with great sorrow to announce our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Lucas Cabell Loftice Atkins passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, due to complications of his diabetes. He was born on January 4, 1998, to parents, Kenneth and Julie Atkins, in Roanoke, Va.



Lucas was a graduate of Salem High School and received his Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University in Political Science and German. Lucas was currently employed at All Sports Café in Roanoke, Va. His entire family was proud of his accomplishments through his journey of Life. He did enjoy hunting time with his brother Joseph and being at his grandparents' farm. Let us not forget his Sweet Ladybird oh how Lucas loved his dog.



Lucas was predeceased by his father, Kenneth; maternal grandmother, Nancy (Nanny) Hurt. He is survived by his mother, Julie; brothers, Kenneth Atkins II (Regina) of Charleston, S.C., Joseph Atkins (Crissy) Vinton, Va., and Taylor Callahan of Roanoke, Va.; and family and friends.



A Celebration of his Life will be on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home; 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Following the memorial service there will be get together at AllSports Café, 2326 Grandin Road, Roanoke.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Road



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.