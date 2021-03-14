It is with great sorrow to announce our beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, Lucas Cabell Loftice Atkins passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, due to complications of his diabetes. He was born on January 4, 1998, to parents, Kenneth and Julie Atkins, in Roanoke, Va.
Lucas was a graduate of Salem High School and received his Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University in Political Science and German. Lucas was currently employed at All Sports Café in Roanoke, Va. His entire family was proud of his accomplishments through his journey of Life. He did enjoy hunting time with his brother Joseph and being at his grandparents' farm. Let us not forget his Sweet Ladybird oh how Lucas loved his dog.
Lucas was predeceased by his father, Kenneth; maternal grandmother, Nancy (Nanny) Hurt. He is survived by his mother, Julie; brothers, Kenneth Atkins II (Regina) of Charleston, S.C., Joseph Atkins (Crissy) Vinton, Va., and Taylor Callahan of Roanoke, Va.; and family and friends.
A Celebration of his Life will be on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home; 5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Following the memorial service there will be get together at AllSports Café, 2326 Grandin Road, Roanoke.
Julie, I´m so saddened and sorry for this great loss. My deepest condolences and sympathy for you. Many prayers and thinking of you during this difficult time and the coming days. I pray God wrap you in His Grace and comfort.
Stefanie Bostic
March 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers for Julie and family. Lucas was an amazing young man. We know his spirited life and memories of his special times with you will remain in your hearts forever. May God bless and keep you during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers and love are with you.