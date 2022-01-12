Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucian Jeff Matney
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St
Christiansburg, VA
Lucian Jeff Matney

December 30, 2021

Lucian Jeff Matney was born on December 1, 1956 and passed on Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lovis Clevinger and father, Lucian Matney. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Matney; his son, Geoffrey Matney; daughter, Alexandra Nicole; daughter-in-law, Oceanna Matney; and his sisters, Cookie, Kim, and Wanda. He was a very skilled and beloved man, he was the best electrician and the best father, son, and husband. He will dearly be missed. We love you Jeff. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
1300 N Franklin St, Christiansburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Horne Funeral & Cremation Svc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.