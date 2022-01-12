Lucian Jeff MatneyDecember 30, 2021Lucian Jeff Matney was born on December 1, 1956 and passed on Thursday, December 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lovis Clevinger and father, Lucian Matney. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Matney; his son, Geoffrey Matney; daughter, Alexandra Nicole; daughter-in-law, Oceanna Matney; and his sisters, Cookie, Kim, and Wanda. He was a very skilled and beloved man, he was the best electrician and the best father, son, and husband. He will dearly be missed. We love you Jeff. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home.