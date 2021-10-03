Lucille Painter Graybill
November 26, 1916 - September 30, 2021
Lucille Painter Graybill, (Mrs. E. A. Graybill Jr.), 104, of Troutville, Va., passed away peacefully from natural causes on September 30, 2021. Lucille, usually called Cille, was born in Montebello, Va., the daughter of the late Bland A. and Martha Seaman Painter. Her family moved to Thaxton, Va., where her parents ran a general store. After graduating from High School at the age of 16 she attended Averett College where she received her associate degree. She went on to attend Mary Washington College and graduated with a bachelor degree with a double major in English and Music. After graduation she taught in Poquoson, Va., because it was one of the few places that had a public school music program.
Since her parents had relocated to Troutville, Va., she moved to Troutville and taught History, English and Music at Troutville High School. It was in Troutville that she met and married E. A. "June" Graybill Jr. and together they purchased Rader Funeral Home and became active in the community of Botetourt. Lucille served as Pianist, Choir Director and later Organist at Troutville Baptist Church for more than 75 years. While her children were young she taught private piano and organ lessons and many people in the community benefited from her teaching expertise. She was a Master Musician. When her children were older she returned to teaching as the first elementary public school music teacher for Botetourt County Schools. Lucille volunteered for the Lions Club, taught music lessons to the inmates at the local prison camp, continued as organist at Rader Funeral Home and played for numerous programs, weddings and functions in the area.
Although Lucille dedicated herself to her music and community service her family was her greatest joy. Many generations of children enjoyed being in her home and Sunday dinners were always a priority. Her family loved her dearly and will greatly miss her story telling skills, infinite wisdom, endless support and encouragement and her tasteful sense of style.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Bland Painter and Richard Painter and her son, Richard A. Graybill. She is survived by her daughters, Martha Morrison (Dennis) and Anne Vassar; Joe Ellison (Dianna) whom she loved like a son; her grandchildren, Belinda Edwards (Barry), Mary Paderick (Chad), and Andrew Vassar (Angela DeLong); her great-grandchildren, Sarah Edwards, Emily Dooley (Branden), Amy Marsh (Brian), Benjamin Silcox (Lauren), Ramsey Vassar, Hunter Vassar, Carter Vassar, Bennett Vassar-DeLong, and Tripp Cullop; her great great-grandchildren, Mila Edwards, McKinley Dooley, Jackson Dooley, Emory Marsh, Mattie Marsh, Benjamin Silcox and Brooks Silcox; her sister-in-law, Agnes Painter and her children, Bland Painter Jr. (Betty), Rosanna Myers (Bobby), and Page Weddle (Steve) and their families; and special friends, Pat Mundy and Shirley Mullins.
The family thanks her devoted care giver, Teresa Wingo.
Services for Lucille will be private and a celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later time. Memorials may be made in Lucille's memory to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 609 Troutville, VA 24175, Troutville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 11, Troutville, VA 24175, or the Music Department of Troutville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 309 Troutville, VA 24175.
