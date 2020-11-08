BAIRD
Lucille Johnson
November 3, 2020
Lucille Johnson Baird, 93, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Wesley Baird.
Lucille is survived by her stepdaughter, Dana Hand; grandson, Jason W. Hand and wife, Elizabeth, and their children, Wesley and Maggie; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to Greene Memorial United Methodist Church, 402 2nd Street, Roanoke, VA 24011. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.