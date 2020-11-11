WIMMER
Lucy Claudine
November 8, 2020
Mrs. Lucy Claudine Wimmer, 91, of Copper Hill, Virginia, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Williams, and her husband, Carl M. Wimmer Sr.
Claudine is survived by her three children, Joan Nichols (Harvey), C.M. Wimmer (Ellen), and Beverley Boothe (David). Also surviving are four grandsons whom she cherished and four great-grandchildren. Her surviving siblings are Mrs. Yvonne Smith and Wilson (Pee Wee) Williams, along with several nieces and nephews.
Claudine was a lifetime member of Pippin Hill Church which she held close to her heart.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, November 13, 2020, also at Oakey's South Chapel with burial to follow at Copper Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 11, 2020.