Doud



Lucy Virginia George



August 12, 1914



October 21, 2020



Lucy Virginia George Doud, 106, passed away peacefully on Wednesdaym October 21, 2020 from natural causes at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Lucy was a warm, loving, compassionate mother, grandmother, great grandmother and mother-in-law. She was an artist, traveler, walker, knitter, baker, and reader. She was born on August 12, 1914 in Norfolk, Virginia to Edwin Eugene George and Amanda Conrad George.



She was the oldest of five children and outlived her four siblings. She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Sally Doud; brothers, Ed and James B. (Jim); sisters, Alice and Sarah.



She is survived by her son, Richard M. Doud Jr. (Julia) of Winston-Salem and their three children, Brian Doud (Kelly) and their children, Delaney, Charlotte, Thomas and Leighton of Winston-Salem; Caroline Lowenthal (Brett) and their children Lillian and Matthew of La Jolla, CA; Conrad Doud(Liz) of San Diego, Calif. Lucy is also survived by her daughter's son, Bronhed Shaw (Sparkle) and their son Gavin of Alexandria, Va.



Before moving to Winston-Salem she had lived most of her life in Roanoke, Va. working as a secretary at Jefferson High School and then later Patrick Henry High School. After moving here in 1993 she immediately was welcomed by her wonderful neighbors on Buckingham Road, where she lived until she was 104. She was introduced by a friend to Ardmore United Methodist Church which became her new church home. She most recently lived at Brookridge Retirement Community after declining health.



Lucy was loving, kind, patient, tenacious, focused, stubborn and had a great sense of humor and was a good listener. She lived life on her own terms and had hoped to live until she saw all of her great grandchildren graduate from college!! Lucy was blessed with an incredible memory and was still able to recite, in its entirety, "Twas the Night Before Christmas" a week before she passed away. She amazingly had memories from the end of World War I as a small child and was a World War II nostalgist, with many vivid recollections of that era.



Everywhere she went she developed lasting friendships remembering each person's special stories which she held dear to her heart. Traveling after retirement was one of her passions visiting several parts of America, Canada, Europe, and Russia. Lucy signed her name as Lucy G. Doud and she often jokingly told people that the "G" stood for "Go" thus giving herself her own nickname, Lucy Go Doud. Her trips often inspired many of her beautiful oil paintings, which she also pursued after retirement.



Knitting was another passion that she loved to teach and share with others, especially with a Senior Service's volunteer/now very close friend, Ann McLain. Ann volunteered to drive Lucy to The Shepherd's Center almost every Tuesday to knit with others for nine years! Lucy never drove so she appreciated the kindnesses of church friends, family, neighbors and cab drivers to keep her on the "Go". Of course, they all became her friends as well, so she thanked them with hand knitted wash cloths, chocolate chip cookies, lemon pound cakes and coconut pies.



We would like to thank her neighbors for keeping an eye on her, and a special thank you to neighbor Barbara Mowrey, for her 27 years of kindness, her church friends for taking her to church, and the incredible staff of Brookridge who have lovingly cared for her for the past year.



Her passing has left a hole in all of our hearts but her memory and spirit will fill the void. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. in the Columbarium of Ardmore United Methodist Church (or in the sanctuary in case of inclement weather) for family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Shepherd's Center Of Greater Winston-Salem, 1700 Ebert Street, W-S, NC 27103.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.