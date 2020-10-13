Lafon



Luella



May 14, 1926



October 10, 2020



Luella Buckland Lafon, born on May 14, 1926 in Peterstown, West Virginia, passed at 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The journey home takes her to be with Jesus and her loved ones who have preceded her in death, Charles William Lafon, her treasured husband of 55 years; Roger Lafon, beloved son; and Kyle C. Lafon, special grandson; her parents, Darryl and Edith Buckland and five siblings, Lois Thompson, Jerry Houchins, Flora Elizabeth McLarney, Betty Lou Poff, and Sylvia Muncy.



She leaves two daughters, Linda Johnson (spouse, Bob), Kim Wimmer (spouse, Gary); daughter-in-law, Tammy Lafon (Roger's spouse); four grandchildren, Courtney Lafon (Alex Myreck fiancé), Casey Lafon Smith (husband, Madison), Kennedy Lafon, and Carson Wimmer. She was also blessed with five great-grandchildren and her very special sister, Clara Ruth Miller; niece, Donna Spangler (spouse, Jerry); and nephew, Marty Poff (spouse, Jami)



Luella spent her days taking care of her family, making delicious meals, keeping the house clean. She also enjoyed working with her flowers and mowing. Mostly, though, she adored people and loved talking to them.



She lived for her family and approached her life with gratitude and generosity. Anyone who knew her commented on her constant beautiful smile. Luella was a Christian and followed the teachings, be humble, show compassion, be gentle, kind and respectful, enjoy life and keep a sense of humor. Overall, Luella was a precious loving and supportive person, and she will be thought of with love and sweet memories. Thanks to God who let us have her for 94 years.



Special appreciation to everyone who helped from Heartland Hospice Care. They are angels on earth, helped Luella and family in every circumstance. These special helpers will always be remembered for their kindness during difficult times.



The family appreciates the caring people and the respect and love shown to her at Brookdale Salem. It was her home and she was happy there. Also my appreciation to everyone at Salem Health & Rehab, who took good care of her and showed compassion and understanding. Thanks to Kelly, who was wonderful in letting us FaceTime. Blessings to Samantha Gregory and Candice Kendrick for their unparalleled love and help.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to Heartland Hospice 2800 Electric Road Suite 105C Roanoke, Virginia 24018.



A private service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. This decision was determined due to the dangers that COVID-19 presents, and due to consideration of the health of family members. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 13, 2020.