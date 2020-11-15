Whitt
Lula Mae
June 29, 1941
November 11, 2020
Lula Mae Whitt, 79, formerly of Christiansburg, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was a retired nurse and the last surviving member of her family. Lula Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Whitt Sr.; and daughter, Karen W. Bernal.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Ricky Byrd of Greensboro, N.C., and Lisa and Curtis Humphreys of Wytheville; son, Ricky Whitt, of Pilot; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Reynolds and her wife, Jessica, Justin and Zachery Byrd, Dylan, Brianna, Kendra, Kayla and Dakota Whitt; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1160 Pepsi Place, Suite 306, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
The Whitt family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 15, 2020.