I am saddened to hear about Lupe's passing. Special condolences to Debbie and Frank Jr ("Frankie"). Lupe was such a wonderful person and really did so much for so many in our neighborhood when we were growing up. She cut and styled our hair and pierced our ears and was always there with kind words or to lend a hand. What a beautiful person.
My deepest sympathy.
Love, Sissy
Joan (Sissy) Murray-Burhans
April 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lovviner Simms
Coworker
March 8, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Lupe's passing. She was one of the sweetest ladies on our block growing up on 18th Street. I never saw her without a smile. I know Debbie and Frank, Jr. are extremely sad to lose their wonderful Mom. I send you and your families my deepest sympathy. Prayers for you all.
Love, Vicki
Vicki Stanley Newburn
March 7, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Lupe for over 10 years through Eye Care and Surgery. She exhibited kindness and gentleness with everyone she encountered. She had a tremendous work ethic and she always treated people with respect. My life has been significantly enriched through knowing and working with Lupe. Blessings for the Lupe Gross family for a life well lived. Carey Robinson MD
Carey Robinson MD
March 4, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17