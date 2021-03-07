I am saddened to hear about Lupe's passing. Special condolences to Debbie and Frank Jr ("Frankie"). Lupe was such a wonderful person and really did so much for so many in our neighborhood when we were growing up. She cut and styled our hair and pierced our ears and was always there with kind words or to lend a hand. What a beautiful person. My deepest sympathy. Love, Sissy

Joan (Sissy) Murray-Burhans April 14, 2021