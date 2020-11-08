DavisLura IreneSeptember 11, 1932November 6, 2020Lura Irene Davis, 88, of Christiansburg, died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on September 11, 1932, to the late Loren Ward and Frances Miller Harvey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul David Davis; three brothers; a sister; and a son-in-law, Bobby Dove.She is survived by her four daughters, Elaine Dove, Hilda Walls (Bill), Jo Linkous (Clayton), Gail Bain (William); two sons, Dale Earley (Nancy), Sherman Earley (Debbie); 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Harvey, Betty Crawford; four brothers, Frank, Doug, Mack, and Wayne Harvey; special friends, Patsy Day, Phala Sheppard, and Joyce Light.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Michael Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in the North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, Ellett. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. Due to Covid restrictions masks are required.