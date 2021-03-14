Lura Alice Beavers Robertson
January 14, 1934 - March 7, 2021
Lura Alice Beavers Robertson, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Lura Alice was born on January 14, 1934, in Cedar Bluff, Va. She was the youngest child of the late Stuart Allen Beavers Sr. and Nancy Lake Repass Beavers. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Katherine Beavers and her brother, Stuart Allen (Bus) Beavers Jr.
Lura Alice is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. Richard L. Robertson. She is also survived by her three children, Rick (Nancy) Robertson of Boston, Mass., Mary Beth (David) Greer of Radford, and Lura Ann (Larry) Pitchford of Radford. Lura Alice was an adoring, and equally adored, Nana to seven grandchildren, Joanna (Patrick) Greer Premand of Washington, D.C., Allison (Russell) Greer Smith of Newport News, Va., Gray (Jamie) Pitchford of Inwood, W.Va., Kate Pitchford of Blacksburg, Va., Alex (Debora Spairani) Robertson of Boston, Mass., Molly (Michael Vu) Greer of Falls Church, Va., and Cole Pitchford of Radford, Va. Lura Alice and Richard were also the proud great-grandparents to Denver and Maci Pitchford, and Louisa Premand and Lee Smith. Lura Alice is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kay Beavers, and nephew, Scott Beavers, of Richmond, Va.
Lura Alice's life was guided by her deep love of music, appreciation for education and strong commitment to family and faith. After graduating from Richlands High School, Lura Alice received her BA from Longwood College in 1954 and began teaching English. She married Dr. Richard Robertson on June 13, 1959, a week after he finished medical school in Richmond. They settled in Radford in 1963 where they raised their three children. Lura Alice became known as an accomplished pianist and organist. She particularly enjoyed being a church organist and was always willing to lend her musical talents to any religious service. In 1975, Lura Alice earned a Masters in Piano Performance from Radford University. She continued to study organ, piano and harpsichord with various instructors for many years. She felt that learning was a lifelong endeavor.
Her family knew Lura Alice as a woman of great spiritual depth and unwavering conviction. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was, and shall ever be, their Nana who loved them dearly, reveled in their accomplishments, but expected them to become good people above all else.
On behalf of Lura Alice, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Commonwealth Memory Care Staff in Radford. Their professionalism and kindness, especially through this difficult year, was sincerely appreciated.
Due to the current situation, the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Presbyterian Church of Radford, 201 Fourth Street, Radford, VA 24141.
