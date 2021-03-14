Menu
Roanoke Times
Lura Alice Beavers Robertson
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Lura Alice Beavers Robertson

January 14, 1934 - March 7, 2021

Lura Alice Beavers Robertson, of Radford, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Lura Alice was born on January 14, 1934, in Cedar Bluff, Va. She was the youngest child of the late Stuart Allen Beavers Sr. and Nancy Lake Repass Beavers. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Katherine Beavers and her brother, Stuart Allen (Bus) Beavers Jr.

Lura Alice is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Dr. Richard L. Robertson. She is also survived by her three children, Rick (Nancy) Robertson of Boston, Mass., Mary Beth (David) Greer of Radford, and Lura Ann (Larry) Pitchford of Radford. Lura Alice was an adoring, and equally adored, Nana to seven grandchildren, Joanna (Patrick) Greer Premand of Washington, D.C., Allison (Russell) Greer Smith of Newport News, Va., Gray (Jamie) Pitchford of Inwood, W.Va., Kate Pitchford of Blacksburg, Va., Alex (Debora Spairani) Robertson of Boston, Mass., Molly (Michael Vu) Greer of Falls Church, Va., and Cole Pitchford of Radford, Va. Lura Alice and Richard were also the proud great-grandparents to Denver and Maci Pitchford, and Louisa Premand and Lee Smith. Lura Alice is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kay Beavers, and nephew, Scott Beavers, of Richmond, Va.

Lura Alice's life was guided by her deep love of music, appreciation for education and strong commitment to family and faith. After graduating from Richlands High School, Lura Alice received her BA from Longwood College in 1954 and began teaching English. She married Dr. Richard Robertson on June 13, 1959, a week after he finished medical school in Richmond. They settled in Radford in 1963 where they raised their three children. Lura Alice became known as an accomplished pianist and organist. She particularly enjoyed being a church organist and was always willing to lend her musical talents to any religious service. In 1975, Lura Alice earned a Masters in Piano Performance from Radford University. She continued to study organ, piano and harpsichord with various instructors for many years. She felt that learning was a lifelong endeavor.

Her family knew Lura Alice as a woman of great spiritual depth and unwavering conviction. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was, and shall ever be, their Nana who loved them dearly, reveled in their accomplishments, but expected them to become good people above all else.

On behalf of Lura Alice, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Commonwealth Memory Care Staff in Radford. Their professionalism and kindness, especially through this difficult year, was sincerely appreciated.

Due to the current situation, the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Presbyterian Church of Radford, 201 Fourth Street, Radford, VA 24141.

The Robertson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
We just found out today about Lura Alice. So sorry we hadn’t found out sooner. My mom ,Carlene Lacy, was a dear old friend of Robbie and Lura Alice. She has been worried about Lura Alice. We found the obituary online today. Carlene has moved to Midlothian to be closer to me. (Sarah). Mom has many fond memories of Lura Alice and Robbie!! All our love, Carlene Lacy, Sarah and John Butler, Katherine and Kevin Cleary.
Sarah Butler
Friend
January 6, 2022
Dr. Robertson, my deepest sympathy to you and your family. Lura Alice was a lovely, kind person.
Yvonne Thayer
March 15, 2021
What a sweet woman and family. I know this past year has been a tough time for all but I pray your wonderful family memories will console your hearts after the loss of Lura Alice.
Best wishes, Deb Davis Sydnor
Deb Sydnor
Friend
March 14, 2021
Dr.Robertson,
My deepest sympathy and prayers.
Deena Coleman
Deena Coleman
Friend
March 14, 2021
We were so sorry to read of Lura Alice’s passing. All of your family has meant so much to us over the years. Please know that we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Frank and Palma Clark
Friend
March 13, 2021
I am deeply saddened at hearing of Lura Alices passing. I was what I consider very lucky to have been even a small part of her life. As a staff memeber at Commonwealth Senior Living, I had the pleasure of seeing her almost every day and seeing her during her good and hard times. My condolences go out to her entire family, and especially her dedicated and wonderful husband Dr. Robertson. Lura Alice will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Alex Buettiker
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
It was a honor to know Lura Alice. My deepest sympathies to her husband and family. What an amazing person!
Kelly Sweeney
Acquaintance
March 12, 2021
Privileged to know this fine lady- so caring and kind! Prayers of comfort to you Dr Robertson
Virginia Ousley
Friend
March 12, 2021
I am so saddened by Lura Alice's passing. My heart aches for her family. I dearly loved her and was very blessed to be a part of her care team for 2 years. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Loved her and love you Dr. Robertson. GOD BLESS YOU
Wanda Ridpath
Friend
March 12, 2021
Prayers for your whole family. Lura Alice was a wonderful friend and neighbor.
Becky Hendrix
Friend
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results