I am deeply saddened at hearing of Lura Alices passing. I was what I consider very lucky to have been even a small part of her life. As a staff memeber at Commonwealth Senior Living, I had the pleasure of seeing her almost every day and seeing her during her good and hard times. My condolences go out to her entire family, and especially her dedicated and wonderful husband Dr. Robertson. Lura Alice will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Alex Buettiker Acquaintance March 12, 2021