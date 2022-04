Luria H. WarnerMarch 14, 2021Luria H. Warner, 99, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made www.oakeys.com