BARNES
Luther A.
October 19, 2020
Luther A. "Bubba" Barnes, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, after a long and fun-filled life.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Mary F. Barnes; daughters, Melissa Maureen Barnes and partner, Joseph C. Brown, and Andrea Barnes Ramos and husband, Leo C. Ramos; granddaughter, Maddox Elizabeth Brown; and several nieces.
Luther was predeceased by his parents, Luther E. Barnes and Edna B. Barnes; and brothers, Larry and Kenny Barnes.
Luther's family proudly describes him as a southern boy and an honest gentleman of integrity. He loved his family dogs and relaxing with a good cigar while surrounded by the mountains. Luther loved football, and still maintained friendships formed during his time playing for the Fighting Christians at Elon College.
After school Luther went to work for Southern Railway, where he eventually became Director of Costs. Luther later retired from Norfolk Southern Railway and was blessed to enjoy 31 years of retirement with his wife and children.
The Barnes family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Friendship South and Good Samaritan Hospice for their devoted care of Luther.
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 25, 2020.