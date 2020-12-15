Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Luther David "Dave" Gordon
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Luther David "Dave" Gordon

September 19, 1956 - December 13, 2020

Luther David "Dave" Gordon, 64, of Hardy, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem. In consideration of others, facial masks and social distancing will be required. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son

305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM VIRGINIA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sherwood Memorial Park
Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family during this time.
Carolyn Barr
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear about Davey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Ken & Michele Hamby
December 15, 2020
You will be long missed my friend.
David Hall Sr.
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results