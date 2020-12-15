Luther David "Dave" Gordon
September 19, 1956 - December 13, 2020
Luther David "Dave" Gordon, 64, of Hardy, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Sherwood Memorial Park, in Salem. In consideration of others, facial masks and social distancing will be required. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
John M. Oakey & Son
305 ROANOKE BLVD. SALEM VIRGINIA 24153
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2020.