Luther P. Quick
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Quick, WA2DTA

Luther P.

September 5, 1932

September 29, 2020

Luther P. Quick, WA2DTA, age 88, of Fincastle, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

A celebration of Luther's life along with military honors will be 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Ben Peyton officiating. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley, P.O. Box 12088, Roanoke, VA 24013.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Rader Funeral Home
630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia
