Stump
Luttie Jane
November 1, 2020
Luttie Jane Stump, age 89, of Callaway, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Stump; and parents, Charles and Ollie Fisher.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alva and Deborah Stump; granddog, Sammy; sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Rd., Boones Mill, VA 24065. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Monte Vista Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Horace Light officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.