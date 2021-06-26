Lynn Croy Morris
September 11, 1955 - June 23, 2021
Lynn Croy Morris passed away at Roanoke Carilion Hospital surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 and was immediately welcomed into heaven. Lynn was born September 11, 1955 in Pearisburg, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Margaret Croy as well as two brothers-in-law, Billy Patton and Gary Cox. Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Kay Patton, Eggleston, Va., Drema Croy, Pearisburg, Va., Rene' Cox, Christiansburg, Va., Keely (Brandon) Farlow, Grottoes, Va., and brother, Keith Croy, Pearisburg, Va. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and best friends, Rhonda Tickle and Sandy Blevins.
Lynn was a member of Riverview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for years and loved time spent with the children. She was active in the Fighters Group and enjoyed Christian fellowship with them. The love of learning and teaching led her back to the classroom where she obtained a B.S. from Piedmont College in Elementary Education. Lynn was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She loved baking and decorating cakes, traveling and Friday night Rook with the girls. She was generous in spirit and loved serving others, and never lost the wonder of the inner child.
Funeral Services will be held at Riverview Baptist Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Pastors Shahn Wilburn and Terry Easter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. with the service immediately following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverview Baptist Church Sunday School to Educate the Educator, 219 Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA 24150. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com
. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Croy Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 26, 2021.