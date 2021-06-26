Menu
Lynn Croy Morris
FUNERAL HOME
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
605 Snidow St.
Pembroke, VA
Lynn Croy Morris

September 11, 1955 - June 23, 2021

Lynn Croy Morris passed away at Roanoke Carilion Hospital surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 and was immediately welcomed into heaven. Lynn was born September 11, 1955 in Pearisburg, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Margaret Croy as well as two brothers-in-law, Billy Patton and Gary Cox. Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Kay Patton, Eggleston, Va., Drema Croy, Pearisburg, Va., Rene' Cox, Christiansburg, Va., Keely (Brandon) Farlow, Grottoes, Va., and brother, Keith Croy, Pearisburg, Va. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and best friends, Rhonda Tickle and Sandy Blevins.

Lynn was a member of Riverview Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for years and loved time spent with the children. She was active in the Fighters Group and enjoyed Christian fellowship with them. The love of learning and teaching led her back to the classroom where she obtained a B.S. from Piedmont College in Elementary Education. Lynn was a gifted seamstress, and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She loved baking and decorating cakes, traveling and Friday night Rook with the girls. She was generous in spirit and loved serving others, and never lost the wonder of the inner child.

Funeral Services will be held at Riverview Baptist Church on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Pastors Shahn Wilburn and Terry Easter officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. with the service immediately following visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverview Baptist Church Sunday School to Educate the Educator, 219 Big Stony Creek Road, Ripplemead, VA 24150. A guestbook is available by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com. The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Croy Family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Riverview Baptist Church
VA
Jun
26
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Riverview Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Kendall Funeral Home - Pembroke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
16 Entries
To my cousin, I only got to see you growing up and as a child myself I do remember you. You have your Angel wings and a brand new body. May you Rest In Peace! To my cousins and their family and friends! May God bless you today and hugs in the future! Lynn will see you again one day! My condolences to you all!
Tamara Brady
Family
July 3, 2021
Dear Drema, Rene and family,
So very sorry to learn of Lynn’s passing. My deepest sympathies to each of you. Lynn had the sweetest smile! God’s blessings to your family. Love and prayers, Kay Jennings
Kay Jennings
Friend
June 30, 2021
Lynn was a wonderful neighbor in Ripplemead, always smiling. I missed her when she left the area. We reconnected by phone a while back when she was considering a return to the area. She gave my parents a practical Christmas gift, which I now have, and use almost daily, a constant reminder of Lynn’s kindness.
Dennis Shelor
Neighbor
June 30, 2021
So sorry I can not come to the funeral.. My love and prayers are with you
Corky Bailey
Friend
June 28, 2021
Dreama and Family, I was so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. My prayer is for comfort and strength during this sad time. A wonderful life taken much too soon.
Donna Keffer
Friend
June 28, 2021
Kay, Dream, Rene, Keith, Keelie, Seth, Kari Croy,
Donald and Diania Turpin send our deepest condolences to all the family! Sorry for your loss of a sister and our kids Aunt.
DONALD & DIANIA TURPIN
Classmate
June 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Rodney & Katheryn Croy
Friend
June 26, 2021
Dream and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Lynn was a wonderful lady with a smile on her face whenever I saw her . She loved the Lord and all the children she taught in Sunday School. The kids loved her. Prayers and hugs during this difficult time.
Donna Bratton
Friend
June 26, 2021
Dreama Croy, I just saw where you have lost your sister Lynn Croy Morris. Sorry to hear about your sad news. Love, Bobbie Ratcliff.
Barbara Ratcliff
June 26, 2021
I remember Lynn when growing up with Rene in the Valley. Lynn would always share her smile, laughter and kindness. I think back and can hear her and Kay laughing at some antic us girls would get into and Mrs. Croy would try so hard not to laugh at us.
Sending hugs and prayers for all of you.
Love
Elizabeth ( Lizard)
Elizabeth Robertson
Friend
June 26, 2021
Loved Lynn. She was always sweet and friendly and caring and helpful to everyone. Will be keeping the family in prayer.
Joyce Longrie
Friend
June 25, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing. All of her family and friends who loved her dearly are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Leon and Earlene Meredith
June 25, 2021
My prayers and heart go out to Lynn's family. She spoke of her family every time I visited with her, and her love for you all ran very deep. It was apparent what a close-knit family you are, and the care and concern she had for her siblings. Lynn was a very selfless, giving and humble soul. She was always willing to help others in whatever way she could. She was so talented and creative with her sewing, cooking and crafts - a true craftsman in this regard. I was blessed to call her a friend and a sister in Christ. Love and prayers to all, Shannon Douthat
Shannon Douthat
Friend
June 25, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Lynn's passing she was such a sweet friend. We are praying for the family . Barry and Jennifer Stoots
Jennifer Stoots
Friend
June 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Lynn’s passing. Prayers of comfort and peace to each of you. I so enjoyed Lynn’s PJ parties when we were in high school. She made my wedding cake which was so beautiful. She will be missed greatly. I will be unable to attend her memorial service, so sorry.
Judy Atkins Franklin
Judy Franklin
Classmate
June 24, 2021
Lynn was my neighbor at one time and a good friend. I will always remember her love for sewing, crafts, decorating her apartment during the holidays and her generosity for helping people. She will be missed by all who knew her. My prayers are with the family.
Barbara Vencill
Friend
June 24, 2021
