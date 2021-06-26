My prayers and heart go out to Lynn's family. She spoke of her family every time I visited with her, and her love for you all ran very deep. It was apparent what a close-knit family you are, and the care and concern she had for her siblings. Lynn was a very selfless, giving and humble soul. She was always willing to help others in whatever way she could. She was so talented and creative with her sewing, cooking and crafts - a true craftsman in this regard. I was blessed to call her a friend and a sister in Christ. Love and prayers to all, Shannon Douthat

Shannon Douthat Friend June 25, 2021