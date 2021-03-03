Menu
Lynne Boone Byrd
Lynne Boone Byrd

February 25, 2021

Wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all, Lynn Boone Byrd, age 54, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She donated her body to Science in the hope that it could help someone else. As the late-in-life baby of the family, Lynn was like the child of her brothers and sister, and sister to her nieces and nephews. She loved our Lord and His children, especially those less fortunate.

The family respectfully requests no food. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Anyone wishing to visit with the family can do so at the home of Roger and Jean, 1151 Lost Mountain Rd., Wirtz, Va., on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 3 and 7 p.m. We will gather in Roger's shop as so many times in the past.

We lost our buddy and Heaven gained an angel. Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Elaine, Roger, Jerry and Kyle

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 3, 2021.
