Roanoke Times
Mabel Rider Semones
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Mabel Rider Semones

April 24, 1938 - September 29, 2021

Mabel Elizabeth Rider Semones, born on April 24, 1938, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Bobby Gene Semones; her mother, Mary Heck; stepfather, Otey Heck; brother, Otey Heck Jr.; and nephew, Jimmy Arnold.

Mabel is survived by her sons, Mike Semones and significant other, Anne Burton, and David Semones and wife, Debra; grandchildren, Ashli, Mitchell, and Nicholas; sister, Sue Arnold; brothers, Robert Rider and wife, Ruth, and Walter Heck and wife, LG; sister-in-law, Sandy Heck; many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Salem, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Hermitage Roanoke for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.simpsonfuneral.com.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Chris Monroe.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpson Funeral Home.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
