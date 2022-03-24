Maclary C. MiltonMarch 18, 2022On July 12, 1954, the world's greatest whistler and Dad, Maclary Milton was born. On Friday, March 18, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer's, he left us. He was preceded by his parents Catherine and Willis. He leaves behind his wife, Julia, the girl who finally caught him and who survived his sense of humor; his children who will always miss him and who will always believe they won "The Dad Lottery" are the following, Stewart (Ryan), Joseph (Sara Kate), Zach (Krista), Stiles and Jim (Ceejae). He would have been an amazing grandfather, so we are tasked with sharing his legacy to Anna, Jack, Cori and Campbell. Mac also leaves behind his sister, Kaye Lane (Mark).Dad, Mac, or Mr. Milton to those who were fortunate enough to have known him, was the life of the party and made friends wherever he went. Among them Auburn High School Teachers' Happy Hour, Poker Nights, Beta Lambda Zeta Fraternity, Camp Easter Seals, Emory and Henry College Homecoming, Tuesday Night Supper Club, Old Man's Basketball, his many fishing Buddies, and volunteering with his church and community …Boy, was he fun! A lifelong educator and "jack of all trades", he excelled in all subjects devoid of spelling and handwriting requirements including, but not limited to, fishing, sports, storytelling, hard damn work, comedy, music and dance. We refuse to let this disease define this amazing man. So, in celebration of his bigger than life personality, we ask that you tell a dirty joke, take a canoe trip, ask someone to pull your finger, jam out to a song, dance like nobody's watching, bait a hook, take up harmonica playing or whistling, and love like there's no tomorrow.For a man who gifted such things as gravel, tree houses, and most importantly his time, we suggest in lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Eastern Montgomery Community Foundation, (food pantry or the Backpack program), Camp Easter Seals, conservation group or a similar organization of your choosing. Please take a kid fishing or do a good deed in his memory. He would have loved that. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at White Memorial Methodist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. We would welcome your participation in sharing any good Mac stories.