To Pat and Sue - Although I first met Madeline as your mom when we were in high school, I came to know her during the years she and I worked together at Indian Valley School. What a gift she was to her students! I admired her, appreciated her smile, and was so pleased she worked to have her own classroom a few years later. My thoughts are with you. I am so sorry she is gone. Yvonne

Yvonne Vest Thayer Work January 2, 2022