Magdalene Dowdy Harris
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Magdalene Dowdy Harris

Magdalene Dowdy Harris, age 86, of Christiansburg, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was born in Montgomery Co., Va., on August 29, 1934, to the late Sidney Aurthor and Mildred Linkous Dowdy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carless Harris; two sons, Larry Wayne Harris and Richard Allen Harris, three brothers, and five sisters.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy H. And David Brumfield; sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce O'neil and Kitty Harris, and Tony A. and Karen Harris, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Peggy Harris; and special friends, Emma Poff and Richard Hinkley.

The family would like to express special thanks to Kindred Hospice Nurses Kari Perfater, Heather Stover, Jennifer Vishneski, Brenda Hale, and Karen Kessler.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, March 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with her nephew David Gearheart officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Dr. S.W., Blacksburg, VA
Mar
8
Service
10:00a.m.
McCoy Funeral Home Chapel
150 Country Club Dr S.W., Blacksburg, VA
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My aunt Maggie will be greatly missed she was greatly loved by her sister Margaret Gearheart and her niece and nephew.Peace be with all my cousins with there loss
Donna Dabney
March 15, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for comfort and strength are with you all during your time of grief. Blessings from Leona Thompson and family
Wanda Griffin
March 8, 2021
