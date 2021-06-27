Mahala Ruby Broughman
June 23, 2021
Mahala Ruby Broughman, 84, of Roanoke, formerly of Botetourt, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Brenda Haymaker, Doug and Juanita Broughman, and Gary and Janet Broughman; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rosa.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Galatia Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.