Mahala Ruby Broughman
Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Eagle Rock
14777 Church Street
Eagle Rock, VA
Mahala Ruby Broughman

June 23, 2021

Mahala Ruby Broughman, 84, of Roanoke, formerly of Botetourt, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Brenda Haymaker, Doug and Juanita Broughman, and Gary and Janet Broughman; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rosa.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Galatia Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Eagle Rock Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Galatia Presbyterian Church Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Ruby's passing. She was one of the sweetest souls I ever knew. God's blessings and comfort to her family.
Gail Mewes
Friend
July 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Linda Humphrey Clark
June 29, 2021
Ruby was such a sweetheart She loved her grandchildren and great great children. She was always always over at Greg's house helping with his kids. She will be missed dearly. Love you Ruby.
Kathy Mytko
Family
June 28, 2021
I WORKED WITH RUBY, I ALWAYS LIKED HER. GOD BLESS YOU RUBY.
BECKY SINK
Work
June 27, 2021
