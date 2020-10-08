BONHOTEL
Malcolm Love
August 14, 1929
October 6, 2020
Malcolm Love "Mink" Bonhotel, 91, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
He was born on August 14, 1929, son of the late Walter and Fannie Bonhotel. Mink was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Janetta Bonhotel.
He was a truck driver for Advance Auto Parts, served his country in the United States Navy, and coached his sons in Little League. Mink liked to fish, and hunting season was a family gathering time.
He is survived by his sons, Peyton Bonhotel and wife, Rebecca, and Donald Bonhotel; granddaughters, Autumn and Alexis Bonhotel; brother, Walter Bonhotel; sister, Mildred Anderson; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Orange.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
"Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted." Mathew 5:4
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.