Malvin L. "Pug"



Wells



4/24/1932 – 3/7/2012



"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16



Serving Others



Serving His Lord,



Serving His Wife,



Serving His Children, and



Serving Eastern Montgomery County.



Your life brightened many through your Service to Others, Which Glorified Your Lord and Savior.



We Dearly Miss You, Mary Lee, Cindy, Dale, Darrell, and Tim



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.