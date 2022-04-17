Marcia L. Larson
April 30, 1919 - April 8, 2022
Marcia L. Larson, 102, of Roanoke County, Virginia, entered life eternal on Friday, April 8, 2022.
She was born at Knoxville, Ill., on April 30, 1919, the daughter of the late Herman F. and Lillian E. Larson. She graduated from Knox College, Galesburg, Ill., received the M. Ed Degree from the University of Virginia, did graduate study toward a doctorate at Columbia University and studied voice at Julliard School of Music in New York City.
Her forty-year career as an educator began in Canton, Ill. She always taught first and second grade. She was a teacher at Academy Street School in Salem, Va., and Wasena Elementary School in Roanoke. She was Teaching Principal of Tinker Elementary School before becoming the first Principal of Fishburn Park Elementary School. She was also Principal of Belmont and Huff Lane Elementary schools, retiring in July 1981.
She was an active member of Raleigh Court United Methodist Church for 73 years (1943- 2016), where she had been a Sunday School teacher, a Member of United Methodist Women, serving several times as President, handbell ringer, sang in the choir for 60 years (1946- 2006) and was alto soloist for 53 years.
She sang in a lady's trio, The Harmony Girls/The Three Little Sisters, on WDBJ Radio for 10 years, sang in a mixed quartet in church and concert, was the soprano soloist at Temple Emanuel for nine years and performed for various events in the Roanoke Valley, The Hague, The Netherlands, Wonju and Seoul, Korea.
She was the recipient of many honors including, The Most Outstanding Working Woman in the Roanoke Valley (1971) sponsored by the Downtown Merchants Association; the Civitan Club's Good Samaritan Award; the Educator's Medal from Freedoms Foundation; Life Member of the American Swedish Historical Society of Philadelphia; the Knox College Alumni Achievement Award and Life Member of the PTA and NEA. She is listed in numerous biographical publications, the first one being Who's Who in American Education. She served as an officer on the local, state, and national levels of many organizations, including Delta Zeta Sorority; Sigma Alpha Iota Music Fraternity; Delta Kappa Gamma and Kappa Delta Pi, Honor Societies in Education; the P.E.O. Sisterhood; Pilot International; Wonju Sister City Committee; the Thursday Morning Music Club; and the Roanoke City Retired Teacher Association.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Jananne L. and David P. Thompson. She is survived by one nephew, two nieces, their spouses, great-nieces and nephews, their spouses, and their children.
A celebration of life and resurrection will be held in person at Raleigh Court United Methodist Church or virtually at https://rcumc.org/watch
on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Please bring a new backpack with school supplies to be distributed in Miss Larson's name by the Roanoke Rescue Mission.
The family is grateful for the care given by the staff at Cave Spring Place since 2016 and Good Samaritan Hospice since mid-January 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 17, 2022.