Margaret Ann Cook

July 7, 1941 - September 29, 2021

Margaret Ann Cook, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the lord on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Margaret retired after many years of working for Rowe Furniture. She loved the Lord and her church family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Minnie O'Connor; her sisters, Martha Hardy, Billie Priestly, and Carolyn Noell; and her stepson, David Cook.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Benjamin Cook of Roanoke; her sons, Buddy Thomas and Paul (Sherrie) Guard; her granddaughter, Amanda (Jason) Hunt; and her stepsons, Benjamin (Benny) Cook and Ronald Cook.

Margaret is and will always be very loved and greatly missed by all of her friends and family.

Viewing will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. After which, her service will be officiated by Pastor Eddie Crabtree. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Chapel
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
