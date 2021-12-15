Menu
Margaret Kidd "Mimi" Copenhaver
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
627 Hardy Rd.
Vinton, VA
Margaret "Mimi" Kidd Copenhaver

December 24, 1931 - December 11, 2021

Margaret "Mimi" Kidd Copenhaver, 89, of Daleville, Virginia, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at home with her devoted husband of 67 years, Bob, by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Hyatt Kidd and Alton Bradshaw Kidd.

Mimi is survived by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Robert T. Copenhaver; her four children, Vincent (Sheila), Thomas (Cathy), Christopher (Ruth), and Sarah (Frank); her seven grandchildren, Victoria (Bryant), John, James, Emily, Paul, Sally (Blair), and Collins; her first cousin, Charmaine (Curtis); her sister-in-law, Betty McNeil; and many friends who have been touched by her giving spirit.

Mimi was a graduate of Jefferson High School, attended The College of William & Mary and graduated from Roanoke College with honors. She was a dedicated rector's wife with numerous volunteer affiliations, including PEO. Her career began at the former First National Exchange Bank, she was a tutor at The Shedd School and later, the Assistant Director of St. Anne's Episcopal Day School. She was a lover of dogs, enjoyed needlepoint and remained an avid reader.

Due to concerns about COVID, the celebration of the life of Mimi Copenhaver will be held outside at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Salem, Va. The Rev. Susan E. Bentley and The Rt. Rev. Mark Bourlakas will officiate. Because of limited space there will be a smaller, shorter liturgy gathering for the service of the Burial of the Dead. Your prayers are both sought and appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray St., NW, Roanoke, VA 24012, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, the Boys' Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, VA 24426, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
42 E. Main St., Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel
9 Entries
Bob and Vincent, Tom, Sarah, and Chris and the entire Copenhaver family. I am profoundly sad that Mimi has left this world. Benton and I were talking about her just yesterday. Mimi was the most thoroughly good person I've ever known. She always, always had something kind to say, and words of encouragement, even in trying times. My deepest condolences to all of you for your loss. It was my gift that I knew her for so many years and for that I am so grateful. Sending love and peace. God bless you all. Susan
Susan Bailey Cole
Friend
January 1, 2022
So many wonderful Rockbridge County memories that will be with me forever. Mimi, too, was a pastoral human being along with her husband; what a pair ! RHC
Roger Hunt Carroll
Friend
December 24, 2021
Vincent, So sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. I will be keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Lori Hancock
Other
December 16, 2021
Vince, Helping Hands Board and Volunteers are so sorry for the loss of your dear mother. We are all thinking of you at this time.
Helping Hands of Franklin County
December 16, 2021
Vince and Family, My deepest sympathy goes out to you. I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherrie Hammerstrom
December 16, 2021
Our sincere condolences to your family. We have many wonderful memories of sweet Mimi over the years. Prayers and hugs!
Mike and Nancy Hack
Friend
December 16, 2021
Vincent, so sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Dora Altice
Other
December 16, 2021
Bob and family I am so sad to hear of Mimi´s passing. Loved growing up in Langhorne Place with you and attending St. Paul´s. Please accept my deepest sympathy. Robert
Robert Stokes
December 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mimi's passing and am sure she is the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. I often talk to Jackie about all her friends from Salem, and Mimi was one that always brought a big smile to her face. Our prayers are with the Copenhaver family. Mike Minarik
Michael Minarik
December 15, 2021
