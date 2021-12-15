Bob and Vincent, Tom, Sarah, and Chris and the entire Copenhaver family. I am profoundly sad that Mimi has left this world. Benton and I were talking about her just yesterday. Mimi was the most thoroughly good person I've ever known. She always, always had something kind to say, and words of encouragement, even in trying times. My deepest condolences to all of you for your loss. It was my gift that I knew her for so many years and for that I am so grateful. Sending love and peace. God bless you all. Susan

Susan Bailey Cole Friend January 1, 2022