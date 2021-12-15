Margaret "Mimi" Kidd Copenhaver
December 24, 1931 - December 11, 2021
Margaret "Mimi" Kidd Copenhaver, 89, of Daleville, Virginia, died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at home with her devoted husband of 67 years, Bob, by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Hyatt Kidd and Alton Bradshaw Kidd.
Mimi is survived by her husband, The Rev. Dr. Robert T. Copenhaver; her four children, Vincent (Sheila), Thomas (Cathy), Christopher (Ruth), and Sarah (Frank); her seven grandchildren, Victoria (Bryant), John, James, Emily, Paul, Sally (Blair), and Collins; her first cousin, Charmaine (Curtis); her sister-in-law, Betty McNeil; and many friends who have been touched by her giving spirit.
Mimi was a graduate of Jefferson High School, attended The College of William & Mary and graduated from Roanoke College with honors. She was a dedicated rector's wife with numerous volunteer affiliations, including PEO. Her career began at the former First National Exchange Bank, she was a tutor at The Shedd School and later, the Assistant Director of St. Anne's Episcopal Day School. She was a lover of dogs, enjoyed needlepoint and remained an avid reader.
Due to concerns about COVID, the celebration of the life of Mimi Copenhaver will be held outside at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Salem, Va. The Rev. Susan E. Bentley and The Rt. Rev. Mark Bourlakas will officiate. Because of limited space there will be a smaller, shorter liturgy gathering for the service of the Burial of the Dead. Your prayers are both sought and appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 4515 Delray St., NW, Roanoke, VA 24012, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 42 E. Main St., Salem, VA 24153, the Boys' Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, VA 24426, or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2021.