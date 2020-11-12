Menu
Margaret Hill Almeida
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Almeida

Margaret Hill

November 9, 2020

Margaret Hill Almeida, 68, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Bernard and Nona Davis Hill; a sister, Nancy Wade; and a brother-in-law, Joe Copenhaver.

Surviving are her son, Jason Foster; sister, Delilah (Dee) Copenhaver; and a brother, David (Shirley) Church.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory, 366-0707.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
