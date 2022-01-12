Margaret Emily Keyser
Margaret Emily Keyser, 90, of Roanoke, Va., died peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
She was born in Welch, W.Va., the youngest child of William R. Keyser and Alice E. Smith Keyser. She was predeceased by her three siblings, William Ross Keyser Jr., Grace Anne Keyser Tuckwiller, and George Wilson Keyser; niece, Julie Keyser Peters; and nephew Edward R. Tuckwiller.
Emily loved books and libraries and followed that interest by obtaining a B.S. degree in Library Science from West Virginia University, a Post-Graduate Teachers' Certificate from the University of Bristol (England), and a master's degree from Columbia University, New York City. Her career included teaching in the Northfork-Elkhorn school system, Northfork, W.Va.; and serving as Army Special Services Librarian, Kirch-Goen, Germany; Publicity Director, State Fair of West Virginia; Assistant Librarian, Roanoke City Public Library, and Acting City Librarian three times.
She is survived by six nieces and nephews, William R. "Pete" Keyser III (Sandra), of Charlottesville, Va., Frederick T. "Rusty" Keyser of Charlottesville, Va., Carol Tuckwiller of Roanoke, Va., Ellen T. Bell of Newark, Del., Robert E. Tuckwiller (Janet) of Newport, Va., and Meg T. Munton (John) of Roanoke, Va.; several grand and great-grandnieces and nephews; and many special cousins and good friends.
A private service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in Emily's name, the family suggests the League of Older Americans, 4932 Frontage Road, NW, Roanoke VA 24019, or to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Avenue, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 12, 2022.